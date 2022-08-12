The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.46 EPS.

The GEO Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 40,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $851.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $182,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

