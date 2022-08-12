The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,847. The company has a market capitalization of $396.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.35. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $262.63 million during the quarter. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,164,000 after buying an additional 125,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 410,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 95,335 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 317,399 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.