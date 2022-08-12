The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,253,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,236,000 after acquiring an additional 142,264 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.48. 168,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,606,764. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $274.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.