The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 20,925 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.09% of Boeing worth $100,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.