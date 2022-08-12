The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

SKIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,358,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 199,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 70,146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beauty Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Beauty Health stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

