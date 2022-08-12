The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 47.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,589 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 3.1% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,850,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. 32,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

