The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 522,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. AES makes up 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $13,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AES by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AES by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,815,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,182,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,241,000 after buying an additional 248,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of AES by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,415,000 after buying an additional 1,261,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AES by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
AES stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.83. 90,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,816. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.62%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
