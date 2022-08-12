TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $131.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.
NYSE TFII opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
