TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $131.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

NYSE TFII opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after buying an additional 676,650 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 103,377 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 19.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 199,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

