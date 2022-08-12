Tezos 24-Hour Volume Reaches $29.54 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $29.54 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00007903 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 926,532,826 coins and its circulating supply is 904,989,296 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

