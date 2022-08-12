Tether Gold (XAUT) Market Cap Reaches $440.23 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Tether Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,785.75 or 0.07426998 BTC on major exchanges. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $440.23 million and $273,233.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,044.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00038614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00127778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00066649 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold (CRYPTO:XAUT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Tether Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

