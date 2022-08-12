Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 63.3% in July

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the July 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Tesco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 109,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,962. Tesco has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

Tesco Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

