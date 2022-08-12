TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRSSF. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.
TerrAscend Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
TerrAscend Company Profile
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
