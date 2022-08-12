Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Tennant also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-4.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE TNC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.27. 146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98. Tennant has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $85.33. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Tennant had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 21.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 40.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 82.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

