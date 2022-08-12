Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:EMF traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,854. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,048,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 259,177 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 994,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 153,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

