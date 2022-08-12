TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on T. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of TELUS from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS to a hold rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.58.

TSE T traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$29.82. 322,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,671. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.33. The company has a market cap of C$41.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$27.34 and a 12 month high of C$34.65.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

