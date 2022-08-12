Telstra Co. Limited (ASX:TLS) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Telstra Co. Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Telstra’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
Telstra Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85.
About Telstra
Further Reading
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.