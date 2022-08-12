Telstra Co. Limited (ASX:TLS) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Telstra Co. Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Telstra’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

Telstra Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85.

Get Telstra alerts:

About Telstra

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.