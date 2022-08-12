Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $9.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s previous close.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Holley to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

NYSE HLLY opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. Holley has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Holley’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Holley will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 294.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Holley in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 402,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 68,097 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

