Telos Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Telos has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $51.12 million and $1.39 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

