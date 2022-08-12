Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) traded down 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 580,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 769% from the average session volume of 66,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Telecom Italia Stock Up 15.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

