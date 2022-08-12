Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THW opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THW. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.