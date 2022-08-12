Teekay Tankers (TNK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) recently:

8/5/2022 – Teekay Tankers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2022 – Teekay Tankers was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/4/2022 – Teekay Tankers had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Teekay Tankers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/20/2022 – Teekay Tankers is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Teekay Tankers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/14/2022 – Teekay Tankers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarkson Capital.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TNK traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,912. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Teekay Tankers Ltd alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 53,228 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.