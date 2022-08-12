Teekay Tankers (TNK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) recently:
- 8/5/2022 – Teekay Tankers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/4/2022 – Teekay Tankers was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 8/4/2022 – Teekay Tankers had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – Teekay Tankers was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/20/2022 – Teekay Tankers is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/14/2022 – Teekay Tankers was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/14/2022 – Teekay Tankers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarkson Capital.
Teekay Tankers Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TNK traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,912. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -0.03.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
