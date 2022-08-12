Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 29,412.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 129,120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Teck Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,767,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after buying an additional 110,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,353. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

