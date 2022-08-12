TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.10

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 266858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Cowen cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097,003 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after buying an additional 7,779,683 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,491,000 after buying an additional 957,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 21.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,550,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,585 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.