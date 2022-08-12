TD Securities Raises Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$44.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$35.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Stock Performance

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$37.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 163.87. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$16.69 and a 1 year high of C$38.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$567.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$577.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,168.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$257,600.

About Uni-Select

(Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.