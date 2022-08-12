TD Securities Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$63.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. 610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $48.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.47.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.38 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 123.28%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

