TD Securities Cuts Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Price Target to C$9.00

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALJF remained flat at $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $8.89.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine and structure components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, cases, bypass ducts, engine shafts, engine processes, engine materials, metallic honeycomb, filament winding, compressor components, turbine components, and afterburner components, as well as small and large wing components, landing gear, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, and nacelle exhaust systems.

