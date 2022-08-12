TD Securities Cuts Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Price Target to C$9.00

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Magellan Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MALJF remained flat at $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $8.89.
About Magellan Aerospace
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Aerospace (MALJF)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.