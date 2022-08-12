Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 1,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $25.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

