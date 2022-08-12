TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at BTIG Research

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASKGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.11.

TASK opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.54. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.85.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 83.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,306,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,248 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 47.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 9.7% during the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,034,000 after purchasing an additional 194,517 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 688,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

