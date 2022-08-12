Tap Price Up 0% Over Last Week (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Tap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $332,730.94 and approximately $264.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,969.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00127774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00068341 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Tap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

