Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,925,000 after buying an additional 5,134,222 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,759 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,402,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,617,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,466,986. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

