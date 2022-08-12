T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $143.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.97 and its 200-day moving average is $129.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.09 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $147.68.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.68.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

