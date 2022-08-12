Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sysco also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.39 EPS.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 98,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,077. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.38.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

