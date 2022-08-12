Syntropy Market Capitalization Achieves $46.82 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Syntropy has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $46.82 million and approximately $260,542.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0809 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,245.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00127597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Syntropy is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 579,072,740 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

