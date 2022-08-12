Synthetix (SNX) Reaches Market Cap of $466.27 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $466.27 million and $98.43 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00016907 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,011.93 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00127737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068242 BTC.

About Synthetix

SNX is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

