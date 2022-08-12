Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Synthetic Biologics Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SYN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,730. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Synthetic Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synthetic Biologics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Synthetic Biologics

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

