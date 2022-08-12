Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

Shares of EVOL opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Symbolic Logic as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

