Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Trading Up 3.7%

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.38. Approximately 22,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 41,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Sylogist Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$183.91 million and a PE ratio of 109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.68.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist ( TSE:SYZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.2692978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Further Reading

