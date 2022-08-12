Swingby Market Cap Tops $6.18 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $6.18 million and $777,062.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swingby has traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,044.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 965,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 905,067,364 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swingby Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

