Swace (SWACE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $78.00

Swace (SWACE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Swace has a total market cap of $672,462.41 and approximately $78.00 worth of Swace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swace coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swace has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015272 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Swace Coin Profile
Swace’s total supply is 2,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,292,589 coins. Swace’s official message board is medium.com/swace. Swace’s official Twitter account is @swaceapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swace is swace.io.
