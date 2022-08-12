S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Price Performance
NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.23. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&W Seed (SANW)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.