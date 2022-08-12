S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.23. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 191,248 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 78,509 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

