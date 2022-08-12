SVB Leerink Trims Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Target Price to $5.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 237.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

VINC opened at $1.48 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $31.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Insider Activity

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, insider Raquel E. Izumi purchased 40,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura I. Bushnell acquired 15,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,675.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $119,172 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,365 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,333,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vincerx Pharma

(Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

Read More

