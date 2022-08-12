SVB Leerink Boosts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $11.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,276,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 102,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $18,926,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

