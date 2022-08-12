Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $210.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.24.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $179.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $448.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day moving average of $204.28.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

