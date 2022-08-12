SuperRare Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (RARE)

SuperRare (RARE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, SuperRare has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $30.22 million and $5.20 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperRare Profile

RARE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare.

SuperRare Coin Trading

