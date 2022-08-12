Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.57 billion-$10.57 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Price Performance
Shares of STBFY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,904. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $22.90.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.