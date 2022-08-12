Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stake Lifted by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715,830 shares during the quarter. Sunrun accounts for about 1.9% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.80% of Sunrun worth $113,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 130.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 45.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,844,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,663,334. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

