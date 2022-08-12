Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
SMMT stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $106.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.05.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
