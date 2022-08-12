Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

SMMT stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $106.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.17% and a negative net margin of 735.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 129,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Articles

