Summit Financial LLC Sells 8,569 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.00. 378,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,343. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

