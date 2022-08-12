Summit Financial LLC Sells 62,075 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Summit Financial LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,075 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.0% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 606,093 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,911,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,866,000 after purchasing an additional 69,073 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,903,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 234,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. 21,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,590. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.