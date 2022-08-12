Summit Financial LLC Purchases 707 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,030,432. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.84.

